CAMDEN COUNTY - After almost six years, a Camden County man has been found guilty in the 2016 deaths of a mother and daughter.
Steven Endsley was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder Friday by a judge in the double-murder death of then 27-year-old Danielle Smith and her mother, 61-year-old Teresa Jackson. Endsley was also found guilty of arson and armed criminal action.
The two women were Endsley's neighbors. Medical reports indicate Smith was stabbed to death and her mother was strangled before their bodies were burned, according to KY3.
This case was a bench trial, so there was no jury involved.
"I'm so thankful for the victims' family to get this piece of closure," Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham said. "This is a huge weight of relief on the thousands upon thousands hours of law enforcement, hundreds of hours in my office put into this."
Endsley was arrested in September 2016 and charged with first-degree murder of both Smith and Jackson.
Police found both their bodies in a trailer after a fire burned their home in August of that year.
Prosecutors believe Endsley targeted Smith because she was gay.
Endsley's trial faced a series of delays, including a delay back in June 2021 where a judge in Camden County declared a mistrial.
Endsley will return back to the courtroom at the end of May for his sentencing.