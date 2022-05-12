CAMDEN COUNTY - An ongoing landslide is affecting members of the Sunrise Beach community.
The landslide is on Wilbus Drive and is just outside of Sunrise Beach city limits and is instead in Camden County jurisdiction.
According to a press release by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, the city met with officials from Camden County, an engineer brought in from Camden County and utilized drone technology to survey the land.
One of the residents, Mark Rezac, was surprised by the sudden conditions near his home.
Rezac, his wife and dog moved into the property less than 10 years ago. He was told by Sunrise Beach Fire Department officials that he and his family may have to move quickly.
"The fire chief knocked on our door and asked us about potentially evacuating until they could figure on what was going on," Rezac said. "That scared us a little bit."
The area where the landslide is is on private property, but the road that runs through it is public land.
Even with all of the turmoil going on, Rezac and his family are grateful for the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District's help.
"I will say that the folks that have been down here have been doing their jobs really well and communicating well with us," Rezac said. "I know they are working hard and they are generally concerned, and my wife and I just want to say thanks to them for their concern and for their help."
Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District asks that anyone who does not need to be in the area to stay away for their own safety.
For updates, You can follow the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District on Facebook or the Camden County Emergency Management Agency's blog.