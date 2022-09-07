LINN CREEK - Camden County Sheriff's deputies and task force officers of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant in Linn Creek Tuesday morning.
Through the search at a residence on Walnut Street, officers said they found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
Michael Hartwell, Travis McGuire, Zachary Vize and Jayme Mitchell were all arrested at the scene and have now been charged with multiple offenses.
Hartwell has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-- prior drug offense
- He also has outstanding warrants for his arrest on previous drug offenses.
McGuire, Vize, and Mitchell were charged with possession of a controlled substance. McGuire and Vize were also charged for possession of drug paraphernalia.
McGuire has an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. Vize has an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.
Hartwell, and McGuire are being held at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility without bond. Vize is being held on a $25,000 bond, and Mitchell was released on her own recognizance.