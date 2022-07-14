CAMDEN COUNTY − Human remains were found in Montreal Wednesday that appear to be those of a missing person from Camden County, authorities announced Thursday.
At around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, law enforcement responded to an area in Lake of the Ozarks State Park near McCubbins Point where they found the remains.
The human remains appear to be those of Tanner Elmore, 36, of Montreal, the sheriff's office said. KOMU 8 News previously reported that Elmore had been missing since June 7.
Due to the advanced decomposition of the remains, positive identification is impossible without further investigation, the sheriff's office said.
Elmore's next of kin has been notified.
The investigation into Elmore's disappearance and the remains is on going, pending an autopsy and DNA comparison with known family members.