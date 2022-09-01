Camden County sheriff looking for homicide suspect

CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect connected to a homicide that occurred late Tuesday night.
Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton is suspected of hitting Michael S Varney, 43, with a vehicle.
According to a press release, deputies were called to a residence on Georgene Road, north of Camdenton, where they found Varney deceased on the front porch of his home.
During their investigation, deputies determined that Varney had been in an argument with their roommate earlier that day, according to a press release.
Jones also has an active warrant for absconding issued by the Department of Probation and Parole.
The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information concerning Jones' whereabouts to contact the Camden County Detective Bureau at 573-346-2243.