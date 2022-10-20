CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Sheriff Office is asking for help in finding a missing person from Climax Springs.
According to a news release, Dylan L Ford, 16, of Climax Springs, walked away from his home on Oct. 1.
Ford is 5 foot, 6 inches, tall and 125 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
In the release, the sheriff office's said that Dylan is a habitual runaway and his family is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.
The sheriff office's asking that if you have seen Dylan, please contact the Camden County Sheriff's Office at 573-346-2243 or your local law enforcement agency a