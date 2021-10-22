CAMDEN COUNTY − The Camden County Sheriff's Office says "possible" human remains were found Friday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post by the office, two men were arrowhead hunting in the Linn Creek area around 12:30 p.m. and came across "possible" human remains.
The Sheriff's Office, the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney's office and the Camden County Medical Examiners Office are currently investigating.
No other information was released. The Sheriff's Office told KOMU 8 all updates will be posted to its Facebook page.
