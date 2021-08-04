CAMDENTON - The Camden County Sheriff's Office has charged a Camdenton man after he allegedly disrupted a voting location Tuesday.
Corey Coffelt has been charged with first degree burglary, felony endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action an first degree property damage. More charges are pending, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office says Coffelt allegedly damaged phone and modem lines at the Autumn Village office in Camdenton on Tuesday morning.
Coffelt then broke into the office at Rippling Waters, a nearby resort, and pulled a knife on an employee, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested the man soon after.
This is an ongoing investigation.