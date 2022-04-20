CAMDENTON — The Camden County Sheriff's Office warned citizens to be aware of scam calls in the area.
The sheriff's office received reports about two separate scam calls over Easter weekend, according to a news release.
In one case, the caller told a Camden County resident that there was an active warrant out for their arrest. The resident was instructed to buy gift cards and provide the caller with the gift card numbers in order to satisfy the warrant.
No one from the sheriff's office will ask a resident for money to satisfy a warrant, the office said.
The caller ID for scam calls often appears as a legitimate number for law enforcement or another state agency. The sheriff's office encourages residents who think they are being scammed to hang up and directly contact their local law enforcement agency.
Similar calls have increased across the nation recently, the sheriff's office said. These increases often occur around tax season, when citizens may receive money for their state or federal tax returns.