CAMDEN COUNTY - Camden County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for Montreal resident Tanner Elmore, age 36.
Elmore was last seen at Walmart in Camden County on June 7. He departed in a white 2005-2007 Chevy Silverado 4-door pickup truck. The sheriff's office stated that Elmore does not own a vehicle.
He is described to have brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'11 and weighs approximately 160 pounds, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office is requesting that anyone with information call them at 573-346-2243.