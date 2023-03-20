CAMDEN - The Camden County Sheriff's Office is searching for at least five people it believes are responsible for damage at Camden on the Lake Resort.
The sheriff's office posted to Facebook on Monday, sharing photos of surveillance footage that showed the individuals who allegedly caused thousands of dollars worth of damages to the resort. The photos also were of vehicles the sheriff's office believes the suspects were driving. The photos were taken on March 11.
The sheriff's office said in the post it believes the damages continued to occur throughout the week of March 10 to March 19. Spring break for the Camdenton, Osage and Eldon school districts was from March 13 through March 17, according to the schools' websites.
The sheriff's office is asking if anyone knows who the individuals are or who the vehicles belong to, contact the office at 573-365-8972.