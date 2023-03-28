CAMDEN COUNTY - A suspect in a Camden County shooting Monday night is now in custody.
James Mark, 31, was wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting at an apartment on Scarsdale Circle in the Village of Four Seasons Monday night.
According to the Camden County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, a citizen saw a black Chevrolet Tahoe, the vehicle Mark was believed to be driving, at a residence on Thrush Road and alerted authorities.
When deputies arrived, Mark was sitting next to the vehicle. He was taken into custody and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility without further incident.
Deputies arrived on scene Monday night and found on male victim with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. His current condition is unknown.
Witnesses said they saw a potential suspect run into the wood line after the shooting, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
While deputies were searching for the suspect, an attempted auto theft was reported at a nearby residence. The victim in the attempted theft was able to identify the suspect as Mark, the sheriff's office said.
Mark has ties to the Lake Ozark, Missouri, and Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, areas, according to the sheriff's office.
Additional information will be released at a later time, according to the sheriff's office. Sheriff Tony Helms thanked those who helped locate the suspect.