CAMDEN COUNTY - The Green's Mill Bridge in Roach will soon become a venue for weddings, reunions and other events due to a transfer of ownership to a local group called Green's Mill Historic Bridge, Inc. The transfer is expected to be completed by the end of this month.
The group was created in 2018 to take ownership of the bridge before it was demolished so that they could "preserve and maintain the bridge in its original location,” according to its website.
The Missouri Department of Transportation built a new bridge on Camden County Route J in 2020, bypassing Green's Mill. MoDOT then advertised the bridge for reuse by any agency or group that would maintain the bridge and take on financial and legal responsibility.
The Green's Mill Bridge was built in 1933 and is one of only four self-anchored suspension bridges in America, making it eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to a news release.
Through a program set up by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the funds that would have been used to demolish the 90-year-old bridge will be used to help the group preserve and give renewed life to it.
The transfer of ownership has taken a few years, but since the process is coming to a close, the local group will work on making Green's Mill Bridge a public historic pedestrian attraction for exercise, access to river views, events, and more.
For more information on the Green's Mill Historic Bridge, Inc., visit its website.