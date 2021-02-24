CAMDENTON- The Camden County Sheriff's Office has taken a father into custody after an infant was badly burned after a bath.
Samuel Webster, of Camdenton, was wanted for felony abuse or neglect of a child causing serious injury.
A no bond warrant was issued for Webster. At the time of the investigation, deputies were unable to locate Webster
Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Camden County officials said that Webster had been taken into custody.
According to a press release from the Sheriff's office, deputies began the investigation on Feb. 15. The infant was left with substantial burns on its body allegedly because of a bath given by Webster.
The child was transported to a Springfield, Mo. hospital to be treated for the burns. The child is listed in serious condition.
The Camden County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone that the charges are merely an accusation and individuals remain innocent until proven guilty.