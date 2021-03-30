CAMDEN COUNTY- The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney has charged a Camdenton man with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
According to a Tuesday news release from the prosecuting attorney, Jeffrey Charles Allen, 28, turned himself in for violating the terms of his parole. He was out on release, with original charges of trafficking drugs in the second degree.
The news release says detectives with the Camden County Sheriff's Office were expecting Allen and believed he was attempting to smuggle drugs into the Department of Corrections. A search warrant was applied for and granted, demanding that medical professionals "search for and remove any items which may be found inside Allen."
The search was performed, and Alprazolam, Hydromorphone Hydrochloride, Hydrocodone and methamphetamine were recovered.
Alprazolam is a controlled substance, prescribed for the regulation of anxiety. Hydromorphone Hydrochloride is an opioid prescription pain medicine used to relieve moderate to severe pain, and Hydrocodone is also an opioid prescription pain medicine used to relieve moderate to severe pain. Methamphetamine is an illegal, addictive stimulant.
Prosecutors requested a no bond warrant as he was on parole and has an extensive criminal history, with at least two prior drug convictions, according to the release.
He could face a minimum of 10 years, with a maximum sentence of life in prison, due to his prior convictions.