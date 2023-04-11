A Camdenton man and woman have been charged in connection to a Sunday night shooting involving a police officer.
William Ray Allen, 35, is charged with third degree assault, and Marianne Roepe, 27, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon after an altercation with law enforcement left an officer with a shoulder injury and Roepe in the hospital with an abdominal gunshot wound.
Roepe was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach where she was stabilized and later transferred to University Hospital in Columbia.
Allen is being held at the Camden County Jail without bond. A warrant for Roepe's arrest has been issued.
Camdenton police responded to complaints of a verbal argument between two parties at a McDonald's on Highway 54 Sunday when they saw Allen and Roepe wearing military clothing that matched the description of those involved in the argument.
According to court documents, Allen and Roepe initially refused to identify themselves to police. The pair told responding officers that the earlier argument started when they were asked to show their military ID cards.
The man who originally reported the two said in a statement he previously confronted the pair about impersonating military personnel, court documents said. When he later encountered them at the McDonald's, he says Allen verbally threatened him, and Roepe placed her hand on the revolver at her hip. He said he deescalated the situation by telling Roepe she would go to jail if she drew the gun on him.
Documents say Allen made threats to officers when they attempted to take the pair into custody for stolen valor, or lying about military service. Allen threw his drink at an officer before he was tased and placed in handcuffs.
Roepe then drew her gun. When she refused to drop her weapon, the officer fired at her three times, striking her in the lower abdomen, according to court documents. She allegedly told Allen to "call for backup" and told officers she did not want medical attention when they began administering first aid.
According to previous KOMU 8 coverage, Roepe was known to walk around in military apparel and have a prop gun on her hip as she frequently takes part in Civil War reenactments.
Court documents note that officers searched Allen and found a seven-inch military fighting knife, a loaded 9mm pistol, two spare magazines, and three additional folding knives. It did not confirm if Roepe's "older style revolver" was real.
The investigation was turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The Camdenton police officer who shot their gun was placed on administrative leave pending the completion of MSHP's investigation, per department policy.