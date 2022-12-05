Camdenton man charged with DWI after fatal motorcycle crash

CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camdenton man faces felony charges after he was involved in a fatal crash Friday night.
Miles Aldrich, 32, is charged with driving while intoxicated - resulting in the death of another and two counts of DWI - resulting in serious physical injury.
The crash happened Friday just before 7:30 p.m. on Highway 5, while crossing the Niangua Bridge.
Drew Fairchild, 54, also of Camdenton, was killed in the crash. Two other people, Craig and Donna Hunt, of Union, were seriously injured and taken to University Hospital.
Aldrich reportedly swerved to the right to avoid Fairchild's motorcycle. The left of Aldrich's vehicle then struck the back of Fairchild's, which sent both of them off the road and into a concrete barrier, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Both vehicles returned to the road and struck the Hunt's vehicle on both the back and right side. Aldrich's vehicle went off the other side of the road before crashing into another barrier, the report said.
According to court documents, investigators noticed a strong alcohol smell emitting from Aldrich. The investigator noted in his report that Aldrich was staggering and swaying next to him and had Aldrich take a breath test. Aldrich had a blood alcohol of .158%, the patrol reported.
Aldrich told investigators that prior to the crash, he had gotten off work, went to a local bar and had one beer, court documents said.
According to court documents, Craig Hunt required extensive surgery due to his injuries.
Aldrich had an initial appearance in court Monday afternoon.