CAMDENTON − A Camdenton man was charged Tuesday with four felonies after a domestic disturbance Sunday afternoon.
Justin Marshall, 26, is charged with two counts of domestic assault in the first degree and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Camden County sheriff's deputies responded to the area of South Highway 7 in Camdenton for the reported disturbance.
Several witnesses claimed they saw a pickup truck collide with a Honda Pilot, causing it to leave the roadway and crash into a ditch.
Deputies contacted the driver of the Pilot who claimed a family member, later identified as Marshall, assaulted her at their home before chasing her to the area of South Highway 7.
The driver also claimed that Marshall struck her vehicle multiple times during the chase, eventually pushing it off the road.
The driver was treated for moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Two minor children in the vehicle at the time of the chase were left in the care of family members.
Marshall reportedly fled the scene on foot before law enforcement arrived.
Marshall turned himself into the sheriff's office later that day. He was taken to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and is being held without bond. His initial appearance in court was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Officials are asking anyone with any information regarding the incident or anyone who may have been a witness to the chase to contact Detective Heidler at 573-346-2243.