CAMDENTON − A Camdenton man was charged last Thursday with multiple sex crimes after an investigation by the Camdenton Police Department.

A news release states Thomas Carnahan, 35, was arrested and charged following an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female younger than 14 years old.

The release says investigators and the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney's Office arrested Carnahan and placed him on a 24-hour hold until formal charges were filed. 

On June 24, the following formal charges were filed:

  • 2 counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a person less than 14 years of age
  • 2 counts of statutory rape or attempted statutory rape with a person less than 14 years of age
  • 1 count of statutory rape or attempted rape with a person less than 14 years of age

Carnahan is being held in the Camden County Jail without bond. He had a court date on Monday morning.