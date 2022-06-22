CAMDENTON - The Camden County Sheriff's Office have filed multiple sex crime charges against 32-year-old Richard Scott Bennett, of Camdenton.
He is being charged with a Class D Felony of statutory rape in the 2nd degree and a Class E Felony of incest.
Camden County deputies took Bennett into custody Tuesday.
He appeared in court with his attorney regarding allegations of sex crimes committed against a family member, which the county began investigating in June of 2021 when an unnamed source informed police that they suspected Bennett of having a sexual relationship with a minor family child member.
The investigation would lead deputies to discover that Bennett was married to one of the victim's family members. The victim gave birth to an infant and DNA testing showed that the child is Bennett's.
Bennett is being held without bond at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility.