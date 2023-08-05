CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camdenton man was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Missouri Highway 7 west of Greenview, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Robert D. Eaton, 28, was on Highway 7 near Devanna Drive around 2:30 p.m. when his motorcycle went off the right side of the road, became airborne, then hit a telephone pole, according to the report. Eaton was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later, according to the report.
He was not wearing a helmet, the report said.