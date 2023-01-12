CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camdenton man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after deputies say he was found with drugs during a sex offender compliance check.
Jasper Scott Smith, 33, of Camdenton was taken to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility, where he's being held on a $10,000 surety bond, the sheriff's office said.
During the check at a home in the 1000 block of Dry Hollow Road, deputies said they found stolen property from an ongoing investigation in Osage Beach. Those items included methamphetamine, unlawfully possessed prescription medications, and drug paraphernalia, which is commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
The sheriff's office has requested Smith be charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Camden County Sheriff's deputies were assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group.