CAMDENTON − A 16-year-old is in custody after he allegedly assaulted the Camdenton High School principal Tuesday.
Camdenton Police said around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, school resource officers responded to a report of an assault on Principal Brett Thompson.
Police say Thompson confronted the male student in a hallway where he was not allowed to be and asked him to come back to the commons area.
Thompson began escorting the student back, but then the student shoved Thompson in the back and began hitting him with a closed fist on the head and face, according to a news release.
Another student saw the altercation and pulled the suspect away from Thompson. The bystander restrained the suspect until other staff members could get him under control, a news release said.
The suspect was taken to the Camden County Juvenile Justice Center where he is awaiting a charge for third-degree assault.