Camdenton student facing discipline after bringing knife to school

CAMDENTON − A student at Camdenton High School is facing discipline after bringing a knife to school on Friday morning.
Camdenton School District Superintendent Tim Hadfield said the student pulled the knife on a fellow student in the commons area Friday. A staff member diffused the situation, Hadfield said.
Hadfield and Principal Brett Thompson sent a letter out to parents Friday detailing the incident.
“This morning before school in the HS commons, a student was in possession of a knife and brandished the knife toward another student. HS staff members intervened and diffused the situation. Further investigation by school administration and school resource officers is currently underway and appropriate discipline will be issued."
Students’ safety and well-being continue to be our number one priority, and we will continue working to provide a safe learning environment for our students. We appreciate your continued support and partnership. Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.”