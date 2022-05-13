CAMDEN COUNTY − A Camdenton woman and a Jefferson City man were injured after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said Ernestine McCrae, 82, was attempting to turn left onto Spencer Creek Road from Highway 5 and failed to yield to Sean Godwin's SUV.
McCrae was seriously injured and was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
Godwin, 43, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by EMS for moderate injuries.