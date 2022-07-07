CAMDEN COUNTY − A Camdenton woman was seriously injured after she was thrown out of a golf cart Wednesday morning. 

According to a highway patrol crash report, a 12-year-old girl was driving the golf cart at the Golf Club at Deer Chase in Linn Creek. She drove down a steep hill, and at the bottom, the golf cart struck a curve and overturned.

A passenger in the golf cart, Michelle Eudy, 72, was thrown out of the cart as a result, the report said.

Eudy was life flighted to University Hospital for serious injuries.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office and the Osage Beach Fire Department also responded to the crash.

