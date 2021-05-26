COLUMBIA - Cooper's Landing, a riverfront campground that offers live music and a bar, has reached full capacity every weekend until mid-August, according to its general manager.
"People ride the trail every day and every week so we still get the people that roll in the trail," Michael De Leon said. "Usually we do walk-ins during the week just because we don’t have many reservations but there’s still so many people riding the trails and hikers so we still get pretty decently full around Tuesdays."
Cooper's Landing offers multiple RV sites and tent grounds. They most recently started offering one Glamping tent.
"The Glamping tent comes with firewood, electricity, adjacent parking, has a full size bed in there, extra sleeping bags, chairs, you get two Bur Oak beers and you are also able to use our one shower that we have," De Leon said.
The Glamping tent is also sold out this weekend, amongst the other campsites.
One couple who is touring across the country in their van was lucky enough to land a last-minute stay at the site after a cancellation.
"When we were making reservations even back in February and March, we were reserving, it was full," Diane Prekup said. "In fact, we just got Friday night added yesterday, because someone cancelled. Unless you have reserve, I guess, months ahead, you're not going to get in."
Prekup and Mark Hardies are on a month and half tour in their van they converted. Columbia is the halfway point on their tour.
"We've been riding our bikes all over and we are here to ride the Katy Trail," Prekup said.
Prekup and Hardies have stopped in New Mexico, California and Colorado and will end their tour back at their home in Florida.
"We saw the trail goes right through this campground and we were like, we're gonna go," Prekup said. "We finally made it and we're excited."
Due to lack of availability at Cooper's Landing this weekend, Prekup and Hardies will leave on Saturday.
A frequent Cooper's Landing visitor, Jim Roberston, said he expected this weekend to be busy.
"Between high water and COVID, this place has been kinda stop-and-go," Robertson said. "This year so far, crowds have been big. They started having live music again and there’s a lot of pent-up demand, I think, for this kind of atmosphere and the people will come down, they really will.”
Cooper's Landing will remain open daily throughout the entire summer. For more information on campsite availability visit their website.