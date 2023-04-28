Camping trailer catches fire along Grindstone Parkway

COLUMBIA − Those driving along Grindstone Parkway Friday afternoon may have seen a large amount of smoke near Rock Quarry Road.
Columbia Fire Capt. Tommy Goran said a small camping trailer caught fire just before 3:30 p.m. Friday off of westbound Grindstone Parkway.
No injuries were reported, according to Goran.
Goran said fire crews were able to extinguish the fire just minutes after they arrived. The trailer is considered a loss.
Approximately seven fire trucks and two captains responded to the scene.
Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert at 3:45 p.m. and asked drivers to use caution in the area.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, as well as the cost of damage.