COLUMBIA - Move-in day for most students marks the start of the new school year at MU- but for dozens soon-to-be Campus Lodge residents, their day came to a screeching halt.
Parents, students, and family members arriving to move into Campus Lodge on Friday were met with a block-long line, with brutal wait times.
"We've been here for two hours," Emma Spillman, a MU student and future Campus Lodge resident, said. "We're maybe halfway through the line."
The story was the same for most others in the line- standing without shade for hours on end, attempting to get the keys to their apartments.
The Lodge's main office, the destination for those waiting in line, had its doors locked, with a simple 'closed' sign in the window.
At the front of the line was an empty desk, with the occasional Campus Lodge employee informing the crowd that they could not get in touch with upper management.
"Their communication is awful. They won't answer calls, or you'll text them and you'll text back and then they'll ghost you," Spillman said. "We haven't gotten any texts or emails, we were just told that the move-in time was pushed back."
When asked about waiting for their keys and room assignment, Spillman said, "We didn't even know who our roommates were until three days ago."
Nearly everyone in line held a similar viewpoint.
"Initially, whenever I signed, everything was awesome, everyone was really helpful," a resident, who requested to remain anonymous, said. "...and then I think it was like the beginning of July when I got a call when I was at work."
For some, those roommate assignments were completely different than what they signed up for. For the anonymous resident, her plans were completely upended.
"'Your application says you want to live with all males- is that correct?' I said no that's not right. I never put that in my application. I actually put three people that I wanted to live with on my application," she said.
Those who received calls were only met with more confusion.
"I tried to call them for a week straight and they wouldn't answer," she said. "I came in person when I came in town several times, and the doors were locked. They had a sign saying they were closed, even though online it said (online) they were open."
Some of the residents drove upwards of three and a half hours to move into Campus Lodge Friday morning- and without a contingency plan, were left without somewhere to stay.
"I'm staying with my brother at the moment, but there are definitely people here that don't- that drove up today- that don't have a place to stay," one woman said. "If they can't get an apartment, I don't know what's going to happen."
According to Campus Lodge employees, problems began weeks ago.
"We haven't had a day off in three weeks," a Campus Lodge leasing agent, who asked to remain anonymous, said. "I told them I was nervous about today."
That employee said that an upper-level manager had cut access to a program that helped leasing agents dictate what residents went to what apartments and with which other residents.
On move-in day, residents who managed to pay for their apartments and pick up their keys, walked into apartments only to see filthy conditions and broken windows, dirty appliances and even old hair shavings in the bathroom sinks.
Frustrated residents would then, according to the Campus Lodge employees, request for a room change- and because the program was unavailable, would be placed in a room with potentially other people moving in or other people already moved in.
According to employees, the mix-up of keys and residents essentially caused an hours-long gridlock for the move-in process.
Most residents had little to no idea what was happening behind the scenes, simply thinking there was an issue at the front of the line.
The situation only got more tense when hours into the wait, a Campus Lodge employee said that all those in buildings 10-13 had to go home and try again tomorrow.
There has been no official response on the situation from Campus Lodge, however, residents said they were offered hotel rooms by the Lodge, in order to hopefully thin out the crowd.