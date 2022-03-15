COLUMBIA — Columbia mayoral candidates shared their views on trash collection, federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and crime at a candidate forum Tuesday night.
KOMU 8, the Columbia Missourian and Vidwest Studios hosted the forum, and all candidates - Barbara Buffaloe, Tanya Heath, Randy Minchew and David Seamon - attended.
KOMU 8's Emily Spain served as moderator.
City's role on assisting unhoused people
Heath said the appropriate role for the city regarding the homeless population is to push for balance. She said Columbia is a "compassionate place" with people wanting to help and the city needs to use ARPA funds could help electricity projects and fix water mains. Heath pushed for a private-public partnership between the city and local organizations to help unhoused people.
Minchew said the focus needs to not just be on finding housing solutions for these individuals and ensuring the Wabash Bus Station warming center is open, but also on the mental health of each individual.
Seamon said city's responsibility is to "coordinate that public-private partnership" and use ARPA funding for its design. Seamon said it's the city's responsibility to protect people and ensure the Wabash warming center is open when temperatures permit it.
Buffaloe sees ARPA funding as a "shot of money." Buffaloe said the city of Columbia needs to be the convener of these groups and use ARPA funding to help groups come together for a emergency shelter and shelter for unhoused individuals.
Addressing crime prevention
Minchew said community policing is a "good idea." He said crime downtown starts somewhere else and it's the city's responsibility to make sure the downtown district is safe.
Similarly, Seamon said community policing is a large part of the solution, but he said he thinks reducing poverty is the top task. He said holding police departments accountable for decreasing traffic stops is one way to show commitment to the public.
Buffaloe said she sees responding to mental health crises as a top way to address this issue. She said similarly to Minchew, that crime happens elsewhere and ends up in downtown. Buffaloe said it's important to provide resources to the people that respond and help them learn how mental health plays a role in crime.
Heath talked about the shortage of police officers. She said the city needs to increase lighting, awareness in neighborhoods of locking cars and run campaigns against drug use. Heath said most crime stems from drug use.
Approach to affordable housing as the city grows
Seamon said affordable housing is the key to reducing poverty and ultimately, crime in Columbia. He said the city should look into multi-zoning.
Buffaloe posed the question, "What can the city do?" She said a potential option to look into is middle-housing, which is small multi-family homes that have community character.
Heath said she wants to bring the people affected into the conversation. She said growth current is not manageable anymore, and the city should talk to residents about what they want to see out of housing changes.
Minchew said the city needs to partner with developers and create more homes because of a city-wide "housing shortage." He said the city can never get affordable housing when it's limiting house numbers.
Trash collection
Buffaloe said she's looked into years of data and different options for trash collection in Columbia when she worked for the city and she said council never took action. Buffaloe said there have been years of inaction, and if she were mayor, she would readdress current issues to provide service and consider many solutions.
Heath said she's talked to neighbors and proposed a system of using bags closer to the center of the city and potentially roll carts outside. She said extra bags could be provided for those who need it and that roll carts could be discussed for certain neighborhoods.
Minchew agreed that there has been a delay in action. He said he talked to sanitization workers and asked them their opinion on the matter. Minchew said he would pause bag rationing immediately if he was mayor and would complete a study on the city potentially using a hybrid of roll carts and trash bags. He emphasized getting rid of the bag mandate.
Seamon said he wanted to make sure sanitization workers were protected and that they could unionize. He said the end goal should be that trash pickup is efficient and that the physical trash in landfills is limited. He said he does believe roll carts are the solution, with different sizes for different homes available. He said there would be exceptions for senior citizens and people with disabilities. He said if Lawrence, Kansas can do it, so can Columbia.
How to spend ARPA fund spending
Heath pushed for ARPA funding to be used for infrastructure, specifically targeted towards pipes and sidewalks.
Buffaloe agreed that infrastructure in the city is underfunded, but there are also other areas facing the same problem. Buffaloe pushed that the city ask the public what they want out of the ARPA funding and ask city staff what they need to be able to push for more workforce-development projects, a shelter for unhoused people and a behavioral crisis center.
Similarly, Minchew pushed for ARPA funding to help bring together nonprofits while using the funds to help people in the community. He specifically mentioned the building of the crisis center.
Seamon said he supported the resolution that Pat Fowler and Ian Thomas put together to ensure the full ARPA funding goes towards inequities from the pandemic. He said the two main issues he wants to tackle with funding is a permanent shelter for the unhoused and the emergency shelter. He said he wants to see a public engagement process that is diverse, democratic and open to any residents.
Potential changes to Columbia transit services
Buffaloe said transit is key and one of the top issues is a lack of drivers for city buses. She said the shortage of employees makes creating more routes and having extended hours more difficult. She said the process needed to start with looking at pay for drivers and seeing if it's up to living standards. Buffaloe said that is when the city can develop a transit-oriented program that increases riders.
Heath wants to study who is riding the bus the most. She said she would send more buses to those places. She said she's heard stories from people trying to get to work and it can take anywhere from one to two hours to get there using the bus system. She said this changes family dynamic and can disrupt people's lives.
Minchew said putting buses under economic development is essential for the city, similar to how the airport is. He said current routes that run need to be relooked at.
Seamon agreed with Minchew that buses need to fall under economic development and not public works. He also said it needs to be prioritized where these bus stops are. He said there need to be more shelters at the bus stops to help with weather conditions and that the bus stops need to be located in-front of community resources so people headed there can go "from one-door step to the next."
Transparency for finding and hiring city positions
Seamon said he has experience when it comes to transparency for filling positions with his role with Columbia Public Schools. He said in the search for Brian Yearwood as the CPS superintendent, they used a mirrored system to what city council used in previous years. He wants the city to take a similar approach, ensuring candidate transparency, meeting with advocacy groups and interview sessions.
Buffaloe said her experience working with the city has shed light on being transparent with the public. She said it's important to give presentations to the public and also meet with city staff on how a working relationship feels with a potential candidate.
Heath said she would talk to different residents in different parts of the city on what they want out of a city position. Heath said she would use focus groups and surveys and talk to business leaders and nonprofits about the challenges and how a city position could help solve the problems.
Minchew said he has a different viewpoint on hiring because of his background in the private sector. He said the city can never assume the public trusts it and there has to be a mandate for transparency.
Position on practices targeting Black community members
Buffaloe said racial disparities are not unique to Columbia but can be responded to in the city. She said hiring practices for the police department need to be robust so officers hired have minimized biases. Buffaloe said that involves recruitment practices and training measures.
Heath agreed that training is a key component. Heath pushed for a better system of training to ensure when officers are on the job, they can make better real-time decisions. She said no-knock warrants are tough to talk about because drugs can make situations like this more complicated.
Minchew said in Columbia, no-knock warrants don't happen. He said accusations fly, but said these "issues aren't in Columbia" and that hiring and training is done right.
Seamon said he could not fact-check what Minchew said. But, he said as a Black driver, he sees just as much right being downtown as college students and he has a right to be concerned. He said there are culture and policy issues at play and he wants to work with the city manager and the police department. As for no-knock warrants, he said "in a country that prides itself in 2nd Amendment rights," no-knock warrants seem dangerous.
KOMU 8, the Columbia Missourian and Vidwest Studios will host a Columbia City Council candidate forum Thursday night at 7 p.m.