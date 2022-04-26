JEFFERSON CITY - The Office of Victim Services will host a candlelight vigil outside the Cole County Sheriff’s Office in Jefferson City this evening to help promote awareness and honor victims and survivors of crime.
The vigil is one of the events being held by the Missouri Department of Corrections, for National Crime Victims Rights Week.
The vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. Anybody is welcome to attend the vigil, whether it is friends and family of victims, victims looking to learn more about their resources, or the general public who want to be more informed on victim's rights.
The Office of Victim Services provides victims of crime with parole information on their offender, and other support services so that the victims can be accommodated and informed.
Amanda Douglass works at the Office of Victim Services. She says the vigil is a chance for others to show their appreciation for people who are victims of crimes.
"It's just to bring attention to the fact that we've gotta provide all the support we can to people who are victims of crimes and survivors of any type of offense against them," said Douglass. "Just being there for someone, and being that positive support, and just knowing that there's someone there to listen is important for anybody who's going through that type of situation."
Some of the people expected to speak at the event include a survivor of domestic assault, and an assistant prosecutor from Boone County. Other groups participating in the vigil include the Department of Corrections partners, the Department of Public Safety, and other groups providing restorative justice information.
John Wheeler is a sheriff at the Cole County Sheriff's Office, who is hosting the event. While the sheriff's office is not playing a direct role in the vigil, he says they are glad to give their services to help inform the community about victims of crime.
"I think it's always good to get information out to everybody and let them understand that there's more out there for the victims," shared Wheeler.
Wheeler is also on the board of the Rape Abuse Crisis Center in Missouri. He said his experience working on the board has helped him understand how important it is for victims of crimes to be supported, and to come forward so that they can be accommodated.
"Don't be afraid to raise your hand, don't be afraid to call for help. There's nothing wrong with it - it doesn't make you weak. It's a way we have to deal with these issues that happen."
The Department of Public Safety is also having an event for National Crime Victims Rights Week on Thursday, April 28 at the Missouri State Capitol Building. That event will take place at noon.
For more information on crime victims and how to help support them, click here.