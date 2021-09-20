JEFFERSON CITY − Friends, family and students will gather Monday night for a candlelight vigil in memory of a Lincoln University student.
Dominik Dudley-Moore's vigil starts at 6 p.m. at the back patio of the Scruggs University Center.
Dudley-Moore was found deceased in his on-campus residence in Dawson Hall Sunday, according to a news release from the university.
He suffered from epilepsy and seizures and was diagnosed in his teenage years, according to an aunt KOMU 8 spoke with.
Dudley-Moore, who was just beginning his collegiate career, was studying to become a high school athletic director, Lincoln University said in a news release.
"He was a proud and active Blue Tiger," the release said.
It also said he represented his classmates as Mr. Freshman on the Royal Court for Lincoln University's homecoming.
His death is under investigation by the Lincoln University Police Department, though they say no foul play is expected.