COLUMBIA − With the first 4/20 celebration coming Thursday following the legalization of recreational marijuana last November, AAA has recommendations on how to have fun in a safe way.
"If you are participating in 4/20 activities tomorrow, just as if you were going out to have some drinks, make sure you plan ahead and get a designated driver or utilize ride share services or taxis," AAA Missouri spokesperson Nick Chabarria said.
April 20, or 4/20, is known as “Weed Day” because the date corresponds with a numerical code for marijuana, according to CNN.
Shangri-La, a local marijuana dispensary, is sponsoring a 4/20 celebration at Bur Oak Brewery Thursday.
Customers of age are allowed to buy alcohol and are able to smoke recreationally at the brewery in a designated smoking area.
"There will be separation between the alcohol and cannabis," Michael Nafrieda, chief operating officer at Shangri-La, said. "It is a full consumption event at Bur Oak Brewery."
Because Bur Oak Brewery is private property, as long as the owner approves, and because recreational marijuana is legal, people are able to smoke on the brewery's property. For the 4/20 event, marijuana consumers will be able to enjoy their products, as well as some beer and other alcoholic beverages.
Bur Oak Brewery and Shangri-La will offer shuttle services to anyone who wants to participate in 4/20 activities. The companies are taking part in other safety measures as well.
"In our event at BurrOak tomorrow evening, we will have a security officer there - more due to the state's request to keep that separation of the brewery and cannabis," Nafrieda said.
Local law enforcement is aware of the events happening at Bur Oak Brewery Thursday night, as well, according to Nafrieda. He said a boom in business and a big turnout at the event is expected.
"We've definitely seen a new group of patients and consumers," Nafrieda said. "... To where I think it's just the stigma slowly going away."
Chabarria has a message for those who want to participate in Thursday's activities
"Generally speaking, driving impaired is still illegal even though marijuana was passed for recreational use here in the state," Chabarria said. "If you plan to consume marijuana or ingest cannabis, or if you have ingested cannabis or smoked marijuana then the simple statements is: don't get behind the wheel."