JEFFERSON CITY - The Capital City Housing Task Force held a conference Tuesday with hopes at encouraging further discussion about Jefferson City's housing situation.
According to the 2022 Jefferson City Housing Study, most lower-income people in the Capital City are renting. And with rent prices getting higher, many people are reaching the point of housing instability.
Leaders working to address the instability say the biggest way to get key players on board, like city council members, is to educate them on what affordable housing actually means.
Habitat for Humanity executive director Susan Cook-Williams said she hoped council members showed up for the conference.
Ron Fitzwater, a Jefferson City council member from Ward Four, attended the conference with the hope of learning more about the housing situation.
"I tried to attend as many meetings as I can, where we can interact with other members, other partners that maybe have different views, or have the same views and try to figure out how do we go about attacking this problem for our community," Fitzwater said. "And more importantly, how do we find some solutions, so we can move the the issue down the road?"
Fitzwater was one of the council members engaged in the discussion at the Sept. 6 city council meeting who brought up more questions about the housing tax credits brought up for resolution. He said continued conversations like Tuesday's are important in helping both him and the rest of city council to understand how to best tackle the housing situation.
He said he would've like more time to debate and learn more about the housing credits at the meeting itself.
"When you've got different members of the community coming at it from 180 degrees, you've got to be able to take the information, absorb it, step back, talk to individuals, and then come back with hopefully a reasoned decision for the community," Fitzwater said. "That didn't happen. It just made some of us concerned, it's kind of the old medical, first do no harm, and we just were looking for additional information."
The housing conference Tuesday was all about giving that more information, with three speakers explaining housing needs in a general sense, and a panel discussion talking specifically about Jefferson City's housing situation.
The speakers talked about solutions for housing in other cities, like having a workforce and affordable housing. They also explained how it's important for people who work in the city to be able to live in that city, and not have to commute from 30 minutes away.
Realtor Joe Schaefer knows the housing situation in Jefferson City firsthand, and he said he attends conferences to keep educating himself to help his clients.
He said the appeal for housing has gone down because of higher interest rates, but there's still competition. He said, right now, he wants to see more construction on new places.
"Part of the deal is just it has to be we have to have some building, you know, people oppose it in the guest in certain areas and things like that," Schaefer said. "But in order for this to this housing crunch to go, there has to have some building being done."
The Capital City Housing Task Force will hold a stakeholder's meeting on Nov. 10 as part of the continued discussion on housing.