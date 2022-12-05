JEFFERSON CITY - The Blair Oaks R-II School District announced Ben Meldrum as its next superintendent of schools Monday.
Meldrum officially begins July 1. He will be involved in school preparations as time permits, the district said.
Currently, Meldrum is the head principal at Capital City High School, where he has been largely involved in the planning, development, and implementation of all programming. Meldrum will continue to lead CCHS until the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
"Ben Meldrum has been a tremendous asset to the Jefferson City School District for more than 20 years, including leading Capital City High School through its development and first four years in operation," Jefferson City School District Superintendent Bryan McGraw said. "We wish him the very best as he transitions to the role of Superintendent for Blair Oaks."
Meldrum has 22 years of experience and has been in his current role for four years, according to a news release. He served as head principal at Simonsen Ninth Grade Center for five years before becoming head principal at CCHS. His career in education began as a cooperative career education teacher at Nichlos Career Center and an assistant principal at Simonsen Ninth Grade Center.
A graduate of Missouri State University, Meldrum holds a master's degree in technical education administration and a specialist of education in administration degree from the University of Central Missouri.
Meldrum and his wife Jeni have lived in the community for 17 years and have three children who currently attend Blair Oaks schools.
Blair Oaks will host a meet and greet opportunity in the future with more information to come once details are finalized.