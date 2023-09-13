JEFFERSON CITY − St. Mary's Hospital gave an emergency room tour Wednesday to local high school students and provided hands-on experience for those who are looking to enter the medical field.
"They're going to be the future of health care medicine, emergency medicine. We're getting the ideas in their brains now, and they're going to be the ones that innovate the way we do medicine 10 years from now," Cris Campbell, director of critical care at St. Mary's, said.
Capital City High School and St. Mary's Hospital are working together as education partners with the Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce. The tour took place during school hours with students who are in Capital City's biomedical innovation class.
One student said she wants to be a neurosurgeon when she gets older. She said the tour helped her feel more comfortable going into her career.
"It made me more interested because I got to see another side I never seen before. Even when I did shadowing in the past, I didn't get to see the side of emergencies and trauma," Elizabeth Edegwa said.
Another student who wants to be a veterinarian said it was cool to make comparisons related to her future career.
"I've been in hospitals and emergency rooms but to be able to get into depth about what things are, especially after my experience working at a clinic. I definitely notice a lot of similarities between the clinic we have working on animals and what they do with people," Alexis Libbert said.
The biomedical innovation class is built to give students hands-on experiences to help them feel more prepared and know more about themselves, according to teacher Morgan McReynolds.
"What's pretty cool is, I love being able to teach them about their bodies, because this is their one body that they get to take care of. The best thing that they can do is understand everything about it," McReynolds said.
During the tour, the students learned about major bedrooms, trauma rooms, mental health patient resources and medicine. They even were able to challenge the director with questions.
"They are fantastic, they ask great questions. They ask questions that stimulate my mind on other ways to improve things that I haven't thought of," Campbell said. "That's why I always love a fresh perspective from these students."