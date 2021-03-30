COLE COUNTY - Cole County has reached a deal with the Capital Mall to use part of its space as a COVID-19 vaccination site, Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman confirmed in an email.
The county and its medical partners intend to open the space, by Monday, April 12, after the full adult population of Missouri has become eligible to get vaccinated on April 9.
According to Bushman, the site will be open four days a week, and the county's medical partners will be able to use the space on days when the site isn't operating.
Cole County will receive 4,000 vaccine doses a week for distribution, according to Bushman.
The space, which will be located in the old Party City store, is about 11,000 square feet, with an external entrance and plenty of parking. There is also a bus stop near the entrance.