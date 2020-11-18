JEFFERSON CITY - Capital Region Medical Center announced the construction of an Outpatient Surgery Center at a press conference Wednesday morning.
The expansion will be constructed on the ground level of the Capital Region Physician's office building, which is currently a parking garage.
The new 24,000 square foot facility will cost about $20 million.
The new area will include four operating rooms, two endoscopic procedure rooms and imaging suites.
Capital Region Medical Center President Gaspare Calvaruso said in a press release that outpatient surgeries have become a greater emphasis for the facility.
“While we had the opportunity to expand our or on the inpatient side, we took a step back and recognized the greater benefit to our community would be the enhancement of our outpatient services," Calvaruso said.
The plan will allow for future renovations.
A start date for construction has yet to be determined but officials anticipate construction to start in the spring of 2021.
It will take a year and a half to complete construction once it begins.