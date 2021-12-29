JEFFERSON CITY − Patients at Capital Region Medical Center may experience delays in contacting the hospital and long emergency department wait times as CRMC recovers from a "cybersecurity incident" earlier this month.
High patient volumes due to a rise in cases of the flu and COVID-19 have also affected the hospital's wait times, CRMC President Gaspare Calvaruso said on Facebook.
On Friday, Dec. 17, CRMC said it experienced a disruption in its network systems. In response, the hospital disabled the network which impacted phone and computer systems.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
CRMC provided the following information on Facebook in order to get ahold of the hospital:
- CRMC Switchboard Line One: 573-632-5000
- CRMC Switchboard Line Two: 573-632-5840
- To speak with a clinic representative, please call: 573-616 6808
- To speak with a representative of Capital Region Goldschmidt Cancer Center, please call 573-632-4898