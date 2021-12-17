JEFFERSON CITY − Capital Region Medical Center is experiencing a system-wide network outage that is impacting their phone and computer systems.
It started around 8 a.m. Friday morning.
According to a Facebook post, the hospital is working on pinpointing the issue and reaching a solution in a timely manor.
Due to the networking issues, the phone system is not functioning and the CRMC isn't sure how long their systems will be down for.
Capital Region asking for patience as it works toward finding a way to troubleshoot their system.
This story is developing and will be updated.