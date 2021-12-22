JEFFERSON CITY − Capital Region Medical Center says a disruption in its network system was caused by a "cybersecurity incident."
During the early morning hours on Friday, Dec. 17, CRMC said it experienced a disruption in its network systems. The hospital then disabled the network as a security measure, which impacted phone and computer systems.
CRMC said it hired a third-party cybersecurity firm and started an investigation into the incident.
"While our information security team is working diligently to bring our systems back online as quickly, and securely, as possible, nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our patients and continuing to provide the care our patients expect," CRMC said in a statement Wednesday.
The hospital said there are downtime procedures in place for physicians, nurses and staff to continue to provide care.
"Our staff is committed to doing everything they can to mitigate disruption and provide uninterrupted care to our patients," CRMC said.
CRMC provided the following information on Facebook in order to get ahold of the hospital:
To speak with a hospital representative, please call our switchboard at a number below. Please note that due to the volume of calls, there may be some delays in reaching us. If you hear a busy signal, please hang up and try us again.
- CRMC Switchboard Line One: 573-632-5000
- CRMC Switchboard Line Two: 573-632-5840
- To speak with a clinic representative, please call: 573 616 6808
- To speak with a representative of Capital Region Goldschmidt Cancer Center, please call 573-632-4898
- To contact the Capital Care Pharmacy, call 573-268-8514.
- To contact Capital Care Pharmacy – Versailles, please call 573-378-4661.