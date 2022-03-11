JEFFERSON CITY − Capital Regional Medical Center said it has begun notifying individuals of a cybersecurity incident that occurred in December.
The hospital said there is no evidence of any instances of fraud or identity theft.
CRMC experienced a disruption in its network system on Dec. 17, and immediately disabled the network. Law enforcement was notified, and the hospital notified the public on Dec. 23.
An investigation, with help from a third-party cybersecurity firm, revealed that personal and health information for some patients were accessible to an unauthorized third party.
Accessible information included first and last names, date of birth, mailing address, medical information and health insurance information. The hospital said for some individuals, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers and financial account information may have been accessed.
All current and former employees, individuals whose information was involved and those whom CRMC has a valid mailing address will be notified with additional information and proper resources. CRMC will offer a free year of credit monitoring for those whose Social Security numbers or driver's license numbers were involved.
CRMC recommends affected individuals review their statements from health care providers or health insurers.
The hospital said it will continue to evaluate its security practices and identify opportunities to implement additional measures to prevent something like this from happening again.
Call the dedicated toll-free helpline set up specifically for this purpose at 855-618-3184, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for more information or questions. Information is also available on CRMC’s website.