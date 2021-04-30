JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri State Capitol Dome will be lit blue in honor of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced in a statement Thursday.
A candlelight vigil will also be held on Friday, April 30, at 8 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Memorial. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
"This Friday, we will light the Capitol blue in honor of all the officers who paid the ultimate price to protect their fellow Missourians and make our communities safer,” Gov. Parson said in a statement Thursday. “We will never forget those who have fallen, their courageous service, and their families and loved ones."
Sixteen names of fallen officers were added to the Law Enforcement Memorial ahead of Friday's ceremonies. Eight names are for officers who died in the line of duty in 2020, and 8 names are for officers whose deaths were uncovered through historical research.