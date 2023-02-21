JEFFERSON CITY — Capitol Region Medical Center (CRMC), an affiliate of MU Health Care, announced Tuesday that it will discontinue operations at the Capitol Region Physicians clinics in Holts Summit and St. Elizabeth.
The locations will continue to offer health care services until the closure goes into effect April 15.
CRMC President Gaspare Calvaruso said it was a difficult decision.
"We are appreciative of the positive impact that these facilities have had over the many years of their operations, but we must balance this impact with stewardship of our resources and the changing health care landscape,” Calvaruso said. “We are committed to ensuring that all our patients have access to care. We will be reaching out to every affected patient over the next several weeks to assist them in transitioning their care to other locations. We anticipate that our valued providers and staff impacted by the changes will move to other areas of the organization where they have already been providing care.”
The organization said the closures are necessary for the improvement of its financial viability during a time of challenges in the health care environment.
“We believe it is our responsibility to chart a strategic path forward that will help us address increasing financial pressures and ultimately ensure we continue to deliver high quality, compassionate, community-based care for decades to come,” Calvaruso said.
Capital Region Physicians will continue to offer services in California, Eldon, Jefferson City, Linn, Owensville, and Versailles.