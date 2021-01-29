CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Callao man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a vehicle chase that ended in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon.
A deputy with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office located a black Nissan SUV displaying a stolen license plate exiting westbound Interstate 70 at the Highway 63 Connector at approximately 3 p.m.
The deputy attempted to stop the Nissan and the driver failed to stop, resulting in a motor vehicle pursuit.
As the Nissan entered Callaway County, the deputy terminated the pursuit. Almost immediately after terminating the pursuit, the deputy observed the Nissan crash near the intersection of County Rd 276 and Cedar Creek Church Rd according to a facebook post by the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
Police identified the driver to be Mark Edward Smith, 36, of Callao.
Smith was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Smith now faces multiple charges after being released from the hospital.
After leaving the hospital, Smith was booked into the Boone County Jail with the following charges:
Stealing/Receiving Stolen Property (license plates) (Misdemeanor) - $500.00 Bond
Resisting Arrest (Felony) - $1,500.00 Bond
Careless and Imprudent Driving Involving an Accident (Misdemeanor) - $500.00 Bond
Driving While Revoked (Misdemeanor) - $500.00 Bond
Probation and Parole Violation Warrant – (Felony) – No Bond
Failure to Appear Warrant (Original Charge of Driving While Revoked) – Lafayette County - $2,500.00 Bond