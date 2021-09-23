RANDOLPH COUNTY - A patrol car has extensive damage following a car chase Wednesday night in Randolph County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Moberly resident Timothy Still, 43, attempted to flee from the patrol car on a private property, south of County Road 2355.
Still traveled into a wooded area and then struck a tree. The patrol car then struck the back of his Chevrolet Blazer, causing extensive damage.
A passenger in Still's vehicle, Jassi Chambers, was transported to the Moberly Regional Hospital via EMS to be treated for minor injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, the report said.
The driver of the patrol car was not injured.