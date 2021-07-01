COLUMBIA - North West Boulevard is shut down from W. Ash Street to Hope Place due to a car crash.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday Boone County Joint Communications sent a Tweet saying the intersection of West Boulevard and Ash Street was closed due to down power lines.

Around 9:30 p.m. Boone County Joint Communications sent another Tweet specifying the block of N. West Boulevard that was closed and that it was a car crash.

Columbia Police was at the scene, along with the Columbia Fire Department and an ambulance.