Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri... Missouri River at Jefferson City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until early Monday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * Until early Monday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 26.0 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Thursday was 26.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Pumping from a ditch in Hartsburg, MO begins. At this height...numerous county roads near McBaine... Easley...and Ashland are flooded. These include Coats Lane... Grocery Branch...Burr Oak...Old Plank...Cedar Tree...Jemerson Creek...Christian School...Claysville...and Soft Pit Hill Roads. && Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Missouri River Jefferson Cit 23.0 26.0 Thu 7 pm 26.1 22.8 19.0 15.3 11.8 &&