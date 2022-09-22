COLUMBIA - Two cars collided early this morning near the corner of North Providence Road and Worley Street. One vehicle ran into a residence, causing minimal damage.
Columbia Police Sergeant Derek Moore said CPD received the call at 2:59 a.m. They responded to the scene shortly after, closing North Providence Road from Worley Street to Business Loop 70.
Moore said two people were transported to the hospital, one from each car involved in the crash.
A tow truck arrived to help clear the scene around 5:10 a.m. and authorities re-opened the road around 5:45 a.m.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.