JEFFERSON CITY - Three people were injured after a motor vehicle crash in Jefferson City Sunday morning.
The crash happened on US HWY 50/63 Westbound at Monroe Street around 10:45 a.m.
JCPD reported two people were transported to the hospital with injuries with no further updates available for either party.
The crash led to traffic being limited to one lane for approximately 45 minutes while emergency crews were on scene.
This is a developing story and KOMU 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.