MORGAN - A crash in Morgan County left one person dead and another with serious injuries Friday evening.
The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on Missouri State Route 5, 0.3 miles north of Route MM.
Kansas City resident Alexander J. Luttrell, 36, was traveling southbound on Route 5 when he tried to pass several cars. His vehicle struck Versailles resident Steven R. Stafford as he was traveling in the northbound lane.
Stafford, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to Kidwell Garber Funeral Home. Stafford was not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the incident, the report said.
Luttrell suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. Luttrell was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, the report said.
According to the crash report, both vehicles were totaled and were towed by Garber Diesel.
This is the second fatality in the Troop F district and the 50th fatality for 2022.